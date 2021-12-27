Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.32 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NiSource by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.87 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

