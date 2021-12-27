Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $240.78 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $194.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -166.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

