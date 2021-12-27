Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 26,575 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

