Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 43,838 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.