Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,532 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $250.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $235.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

