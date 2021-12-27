Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.50. 14,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

