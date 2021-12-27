Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $20.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,792. The company has a market cap of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.