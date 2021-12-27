Audius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.76 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $52.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

