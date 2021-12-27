Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

