Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 24,638 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

