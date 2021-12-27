B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $204,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE:MSA opened at $147.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.43. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.91 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.