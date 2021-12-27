Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,904 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.