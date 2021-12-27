Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

