Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,219,204 shares of company stock valued at $24,833,198. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

