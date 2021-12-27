Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

