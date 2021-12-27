Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.05 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

