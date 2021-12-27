Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,156 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

