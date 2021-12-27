Bank of America Corp DE Sells 40,095 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $51,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

