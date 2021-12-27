Bank of America Corp DE Sells 504,455 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $48,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.65 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

