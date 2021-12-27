Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.