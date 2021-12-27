Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 240 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 187.44 ($2.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.71.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,039.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

