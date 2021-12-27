Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,794 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

