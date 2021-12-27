Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 783 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.