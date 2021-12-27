Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.80. 2,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

