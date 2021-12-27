Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $108.48. 24,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

