Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,349,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.81. 22,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13.

