Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,349,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.81. 22,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

