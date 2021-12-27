Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

