Belt Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.13 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and approximately $231,180.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00005981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.09 or 0.07934198 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,892.86 or 0.99773832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

