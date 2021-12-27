Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002793 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,216,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,376,529 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

