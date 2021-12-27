Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $29.72 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

