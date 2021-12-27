Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 80.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 93,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,435,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $114.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

