Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 123,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEP opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

