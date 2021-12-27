Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.47. Approximately 16,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,453,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

