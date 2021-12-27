Bitcoin Classic One Day Volume Reaches $300.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $67,051.33 and approximately $300.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

