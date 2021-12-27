BitDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.41 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $104.41 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

