BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

