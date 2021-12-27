BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $914.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,318. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

