Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 95,956 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

OWL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.04. 4,708,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,502. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

