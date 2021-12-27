BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.79. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.70.

