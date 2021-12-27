BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock opened at C$27.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.25. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$21.30 and a 1-year high of C$28.34.

