Boson Protocol Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $130.50 million and $5.78 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00301370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

