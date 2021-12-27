Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,159 shares.The stock last traded at $36.61 and had previously closed at $37.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 709.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brinker International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

