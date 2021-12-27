Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. 65,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,481. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.