Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.87. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

