Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $55.40 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,808. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

