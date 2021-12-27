Brokerages Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to post $156.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

