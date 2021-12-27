Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

PCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.