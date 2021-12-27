Brokerages Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of WFG traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.51. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,666. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

