Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $249.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
