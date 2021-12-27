Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $249.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

